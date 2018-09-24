“Monday’s deal gives the pair a market value of about $34 billion, topping Spotify’s $31.2 billion and follows through on Sirius’ purchase of a 15 percent preferred-stock stake in Pandora for $480 million last year,” Reuters reports.
“Pandora shareholders will receive a fixed-exchange ratio of 1.44 newly-issued SiriusXM shares for each share they hold,” Reuters reports. “The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.”
MacDailyNews Take: Seems like a no-brainer acquisition for SiriusXM.
Simple mathematics makes it blatantly obvious what’s going to happen to Pandora. – MacDailyNews, September 24, 2013