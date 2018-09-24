“Apple Watch Series 4 marks the the first redesign to Apple’s popular wearable,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “The new display is the first, and most obvious, new feature of the latest watches. This nearly edge-to-edge display is more than 30-percent larger than previous Apple Watches. Even though the display is larger, the size of the Apple Watch overall has only grown ever-so-slightly outwards, while getting a tad thinner.”

“Series 4 contains two exclusive watch faces, as well as several slightly modified ones introduced with watchOS 5,” O’Hara writes. “The exclusive ones include Infograph and Infograph Modular. Infograph is the most complication-dense face Apple has created, with support for roughly nine complications — depending on what you count as a complication.”

“S4 is the brains behind the Apple Watch, and is now twice as fast as its predecessor in the Series 3,” O’Hara writes. “We especially noticed this speed when launching apps, or querying Siri.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Series 4 is noticeably faster and the Digital Crown feels absolutely perfect now (never change it, Apple)!