“The iPhone XS is up to $200 more expensive than last year’s already pricey iPhone X and represents one of the smallest advances in the product line’s history,” Mark Gurman, Stephen Tan, and Nate Lanxon report for Bloomberg. “But that means little to the Apple Inc. faithful or those seeking to upgrade their older iPhone.”

“Hundreds of consumers lined up at Apple stores around the world either the day before or in the early hours before the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max went on sale Friday,” Gurman, Tan, and Lanxon report. “At 8:30 a.m. in London, about 250 people were queuing to enter Apple’s flagship store on Regent Street. At least one person began waiting in line the day earlier, but most Bloomberg spoke with said they’d be standing for about an hour.”

“This year, many consumers ordered online so that they’re delivered on launch day. But those who missed the opening of pre-orders last week have to visit a physical store to get one on the first day. In the U.S., new online iPhone XS orders aren’t arriving until between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11,” Gurman, Tan, and Lanxon report. “Wait times are similar in Hong Kong and Australia, while deliveries are taking one to two weeks in Mainland China.”

“Those waiting times are shorter than last year when the iPhone X went on sale. But those looking for the latest Apple Watch aren’t so lucky. New orders of many of the new watch models won’t arrive until the end of October in the U.S., while orders from China are seeing a three to four week wait time1,” Gurman, Tan, and Lanxon report. “Consumers likely feel they’ll have better luck grabbing one from a retail store.”

