“Apple customers are one step closer to being able to play with the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 4 with deliveries for Apple’s new hardware starting to ship from carriers and stores ahead of Friday’s official release,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“There are reports of customers receiving notifications from their carriers and from the online Apple Store, advising their iPhone orders have shipped,” Owen reports. “Screenshots of the notifications posted to Twitter show the shipments as due to arrive on September 21 in practically all observable cases, with no difference in arrival date between carriers and stores. ”

Owen reports, “AppleInsider received its own confirmation that iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4 have commenced shipping, with deliveries anticipated for tomorrow.”

MacDailyNews Take: Now shipping! 🙂

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]