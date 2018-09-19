“The Apple Watch Series 4 appears to have tapped into an emerging cultural theme. And it will accelerate,” John Martellaro writes for The Mac Observer. “Series 4 pre-orders are reported to be better than expected. Here’s the significance.”

“The Apple Watch goes one step beyond the iPhone. First, it’s simple to operate and maintain. No tiresome backups. (It backs itself up to our iPhone.) Security snafus are even more rare than with the iPhone. Second, it’s intimate, always in touch with our skin, unlikely to be misplaced,” Martellaro writes. “Because of that, it can perpetually tell us things abut ourselves that are helpful and protective.”

“Companies that compete against the Apple Watch think they’re competing in the smartwatch market. They’re wrong. It’s the protection and well-being market,” Martellaro writes. “When cultural pressures ramp up, I think the tendency is to seek solace in products and services that appear to restore a sense of safety equilibrium.”

