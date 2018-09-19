“The Apple Watch goes one step beyond the iPhone. First, it’s simple to operate and maintain. No tiresome backups. (It backs itself up to our iPhone.) Security snafus are even more rare than with the iPhone. Second, it’s intimate, always in touch with our skin, unlikely to be misplaced,” Martellaro writes. “Because of that, it can perpetually tell us things abut ourselves that are helpful and protective.”
“Companies that compete against the Apple Watch think they’re competing in the smartwatch market. They’re wrong. It’s the protection and well-being market,” Martellaro writes. “When cultural pressures ramp up, I think the tendency is to seek solace in products and services that appear to restore a sense of safety equilibrium.”

MacDailyNews Take: Or people just want to know what time it is – and the date, the temperature, get their messages, talk on the phone, track their runs, listen to music and podcasts, get the latest news, sports scores, monitor their heart rate, etc.
