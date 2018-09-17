“Of all Apple’s big announcements during their September ‘Gather Round’ event, the Apple Watch was arguably the most exciting,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “The Series 4 marks the first physical redesign of the Apple Watch since it was first released.”

“The biggest feature is the new, nearly edge-to-edge display which garners more than 30 percent more usable real estate,” O’Hara writes. “Series 4 also has an updated casing that has more subtly rounded corners to match that of the display, and even manages to be slightly thinner.”

“Apple signature Digital Crown now has an entirely new mechanism with haptic feedback given as it is rotated, allowing for even greater precision. It is both 30 percent smaller than the last generation, while using 21 percent more parts,” O’Hara writes. “Within the updated Digital Crown is a sensor, which is also present on the rear of the watch. Touching both of these electronic sensors at the same time completes the circuit and makes another new feature possible — an ECG.”

