“Apple on Monday launched Safari 12 for its two most recent Mac operating systems, Sierra and High Sierra, primarily improving security and privacy,”Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The updated browser, for example, blocks social media buttons or embedded content from tracking cross-site browsing without permission, and makes it harder for advertisers to identify individual Macs,” Fingas reports. “It will also suggest strong passwords when creating or updating an account, and can flag reused ones.”

Fingas reports, “Users can now see a website’s icon in each tab, making it less confusing to switch.”

