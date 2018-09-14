“It looks like you had to be quick to place your order this morning if you wanted to take delivery of your Apple Watch Series 4 on September 21,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “All the models we’ve checked now show delivery into mid-October.”

“The story is slightly different with the iPhone Xs and Xs Max,” Lovejoy reports. “At the time of writing, you can still pre-order the iPhone Xs in any color and storage tier combination and get a Sep 21 delivery date. The same is true for the 64GB iPhone Xs Max in all three colors.”

“But if you want the 256GB or 512GB models, you’re going to have to wait,” Lovejoy reports. “These are currently showing Sep 28 to Oct 5 for the 256GB models, and Oct 5-12 for the 512GB models.”

