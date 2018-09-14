“Pre-orders for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 started today, and initial demand appears strong,” Niu writes. “Shipping estimates for the iPhone XS Max are already slipping into October for many configurations, notably including the 512 GB storage configuration that costs a whopping $1,449. iPhone XS shipping estimates are also getting pushed back, including for that model’s 512 GB configuration that costs $1,349. That means that Apple has already sold out of some of its launch inventory for its new flagship models.”
“The fact that shipping estimates are already being pushed back is a good indication that the $1,099-plus prices aren’t hampering demand much,” Niu writes. “Apple Watch Series 4 is also getting a price bump this year, now starting at $400 instead of $329… With shipping estimates for Apple Watch Series 4 similarly getting pushed into October already, even at the higher prices, demand also looks robust.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it’s going to be a very, very, very Merry Christmas for Apple this year!
