Welcome to the big screens. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Super Retina in two sizes — including the largest display ever on an iPhone. Advanced Face ID. The smartest, most powerful chip in a smartphone. A breakthrough dual-camera system. Faster Wireless Charging. Gigabit-class LTE. And a new level of water resistance.
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: It goes by fast — too fast in spots — but should prompt many to visit Apple.com to find out more about the world’s finest smartphones!
Get here ASAP, iPhone Xs Max units!
TGIF. There is not enough beer in the world for us today.
Interns: TTKs! (Yes, plural. 🙂 )
Prost, everyone!