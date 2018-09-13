“Jony Ive, Apple’s design chief, on Wednesday unveiled a new iPhone, the biggest deal at the biggest gadget launch of the year,” Christina Passariello reports for The Washington Post. “But a different product is closest to his heart: the Apple Watch.”

“Ive, Apple’s chief designer, gave Apple’s original wearable device a complete makeover in form and function. The Apple Watch Series 4, which Apple also introduced Wednesday as part of its annual product event, is slimmer and has new health tracking features such as the ability to take an electrocardiogram and detect hard falls — and is increasingly independent from the iPhone. That gives it a more profound purpose, in Ive’s vision, and sets it apart from other technology,” Passariello reports. “‘Every bone in my body tells me this is very significant,’ Ive said in an interview in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s headquarters following the event. Ive, like the former Apple CEO who was his close friend, speaks of Apple innovations with fervor. The new watch ‘will be a more marked tipping point in understanding and adoption of the product.'”



“Apple doesn’t break out sales numbers, but said its device is the best-selling watch in the world,” Passariello reports. “The increasing popularity of the watch, which Ive has set up as the cornerstone of wearable technology, is critical to Apple as the iPhone sales growth wanes. ‘Apple’s inception was about making tech useful and relevant, in a very personal way. And the watch is unambiguously the most personal product we make,’ said Ive… ‘I’m so zealous about the watch because I see it as making a material difference to people’s quality of life and actually their ability to be alive.'”

