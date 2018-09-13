“Despite the increased sizes, the Series 4 still fits nicely. It didn’t feel much larger than the Series 3, but the 44mm’s screen looked far bigger than its predecessor’s. When I strapped the Series 4 to my wrist it felt like I was just wearing a screen, which is exactly what I’ve always wanted from a smartwatch,” Howley writes. “Apple has put that larger screen to work, too, by creating new watch faces that support the Series 4’s edge-to-edge design… There’s so much information packed on the the display it’s incredible.”
“The one thing Apple didn’t seem to improve upon when it comes to the Series 4 is the Apple Watch’s battery life. The company says that its latest wearable will get the same 18-hour battery life as the Series 3,” Howley writes. “To be fair, I get about two days out of the Series 3 before I need to recharge it. I also have the Watch set so that I don’t receive certain email notifications, which saves on battery life.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Series 4 will sell because not only is it faster and thinner with a far better and bigger display, but because it’s instantly recognizable as the latest Apple Watch, which previous iterations each failed at conveying at a glance.
People want the latest and greatest. Series 4 will sell like hotcakes to new and long-time Apple Watch users alike!
