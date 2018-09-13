“Apple CEO Tim Cook took the wraps off of the $1 trillion-company’s newest smartwatch on Wednesday. The Apple Watch Series 4, which goes on sale Sept. 21 starting at $399, is the first major upgrade to the device since it debuted in 2015,” Daniel Howley writes for yahoo Finance. “The Watch now comes with larger displays, an electrocardiogram and a thinner body than the Series 3.”

“Despite the increased sizes, the Series 4 still fits nicely. It didn’t feel much larger than the Series 3, but the 44mm’s screen looked far bigger than its predecessor’s. When I strapped the Series 4 to my wrist it felt like I was just wearing a screen, which is exactly what I’ve always wanted from a smartwatch,” Howley writes. “Apple has put that larger screen to work, too, by creating new watch faces that support the Series 4’s edge-to-edge design… There’s so much information packed on the the display it’s incredible.”



“The one thing Apple didn’t seem to improve upon when it comes to the Series 4 is the Apple Watch’s battery life. The company says that its latest wearable will get the same 18-hour battery life as the Series 3,” Howley writes. “To be fair, I get about two days out of the Series 3 before I need to recharge it. I also have the Watch set so that I don’t receive certain email notifications, which saves on battery life.”

Read more in the full article here.