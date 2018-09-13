“‘Big news,’ Apple’s website reads today, in text set over a photo of the new smartphone models the company just announced,” Ian Bogost writes for The Atlantic. “Two big iPhones display what look like gaseous planets. Big ones, like Jupiter, but maybe bigger than that, even. These phones are big.”

“The biggest one boasts a 6.5-inch display. But even the small phones are big now,” Bogost writes. “The ‘entry’ model, the iPhone XR, has a 6.1-inch display, almost three-quarters of an inch bigger than the iPhone 8 Plus, the previous large-screen model. The iPhone 8, which has the same footprint as models made since the 2014 iPhone 6, rocks ‘only’ a 4.7-inch display.”

“What’s going on? Bigger, costlier devices generate more profit, for one part. But for another, consumers seem to want bigger phones,” Bogost writes. “But Apple also has been pushing bigger models on its customers, so calling the trend a consumer choice is misleading and incomplete. Instead, Apple is making a statement about how you ought to use your smartphone. Not casually, but wholly. With your entire face and body involved. Both hands gripped fast to the device, held close, so the external world can recede and the smartphone’s can take its place.”

