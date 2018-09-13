“Reports have started to emerge of Apple completely deleting films from iTunes accounts even when they’ve been bought, not merely rented,” John Archer writes for Forbes. “And when people complain about this, they’re receiving an astonishing message from Apple telling them that iTunes is just a ‘store front,’ and so Apple isn’t to blame if a film studio decides it no longer wants to make its titles available on iTunes.”

“Even worse, it seems that if bought film titles are removed from your account you may not even be entitled to get a refund for them,” Archer writes. “When an iTunes user in Canada complained to Apple that their initial offer of a free $5.99 rental hardly seemed suitable recompense for him having three bought films summarily removed from his account, Apple replied that ‘our ability to offer refunds diminishes over time. Hence your purchases doesn’t meet the conditions for a refund.'”

Archer writes, “While I’m hearing from others who fortunately did get a refund for their deleted films, the bottom line in all this is that Apple appears to be openly saying that if you buy a film on iTunes, you don’t really own it at all.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: This is nothing new. It’s in the Apple Media Services Terms and Conditions to which users agreed when they installed iTunes and purchased the content.

