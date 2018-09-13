“Even worse, it seems that if bought film titles are removed from your account you may not even be entitled to get a refund for them,” Archer writes. “When an iTunes user in Canada complained to Apple that their initial offer of a free $5.99 rental hardly seemed suitable recompense for him having three bought films summarily removed from his account, Apple replied that ‘our ability to offer refunds diminishes over time. Hence your purchases doesn’t meet the conditions for a refund.'”
Archer writes, “While I’m hearing from others who fortunately did get a refund for their deleted films, the bottom line in all this is that Apple appears to be openly saying that if you buy a film on iTunes, you don’t really own it at all.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is nothing new. It’s in the Apple Media Services Terms and Conditions to which users agreed when they installed iTunes and purchased the content.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Edward W.” for the heads up.]