“Apple is poised to announce three new iPhones and possibly much more at its fall press event, starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern) on Sept. 12,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider. “There are a multitude of ways to watch this year, including Twitter.”

“To watch through Twitter, people should tap or click the heart (like) button for this tweet, which is also embedded below,” Fingas reports. “Apple will then send out updates on the 12th, including instructions on how to watch.”

Join us 12 September at 6:00 pm to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/ufxuu3kt9H — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018

“Otherwise, the easiest way for most people to watch will be via Apple’s event page. A video stream should appear shortly before the event starts,” Fingas reports. “If you have a second-generation Apple TV or later, you should be able to watch through the ‘Events’ app.”

