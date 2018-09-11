“To watch through Twitter, people should tap or click the heart (like) button for this tweet, which is also embedded below,” Fingas reports. “Apple will then send out updates on the 12th, including instructions on how to watch.”
“Otherwise, the easiest way for most people to watch will be via Apple’s event page. A video stream should appear shortly before the event starts,” Fingas reports. “If you have a second-generation Apple TV or later, you should be able to watch through the ‘Events’ app.”
Cue it up and come to our live coverage page (look for it on our home page before the event begins on September 12th) and we can all comment as it happens!