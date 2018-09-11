“Apple is continuing to increase its self-driving vehicles,” Serhat Kurt writes for macReports. “According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, Apple has now 70 cars approved for testing in the State. These car[s] are being controlled by 139 approved drivers.”

“Our last report was on July 18, and Apple had 66 cars,” Kurt writes. “Apple received permission to test self-driving vehicles on California public roads in 2017.”

In California, here are the current vehicle and operator totals:

1. GM Cruise: 175 Vehicles and 467 drivers

2. Waymo: 88 Vehicles and 415 drivers

3. Apple: 70 Vehicles and 139 drivers

4. Tesla: 39 Vehicles and 92 drivers

Full article here.