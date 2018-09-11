“Our last report was on July 18, and Apple had 66 cars,” Kurt writes. “Apple received permission to test self-driving vehicles on California public roads in 2017.”
In California, here are the current vehicle and operator totals:
1. GM Cruise: 175 Vehicles and 467 drivers
2. Waymo: 88 Vehicles and 415 drivers
3. Apple: 70 Vehicles and 139 drivers
4. Tesla: 39 Vehicles and 92 drivers
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Interestingly, perhaps, Apple has a 2:1 operator to vehicle ratio, while Google’s (Waymo) is 4.7:1. Shorter shifts? More difficult to operate? Multiple drivers per vehicle?