“Frictionless experiences are the future, and digital payments are key to such experiences. Consumers prefer shopping at retailers that offer digital payment capabilities,” said Gurmeet Singh CDO and CIO of 7-Eleven. “The ability to pay with their smart device gives consumers one more reason to shop at 7-Eleven.”
7-Eleven NOW, the proprietary smartphone app, currently being rolled out into select U.S. markets, enables on-demand ordering of products from local 7-Eleven stores, and offers Apple Pay as a payment option.
“The goal is to adopt consumer-facing technology to enhance the customer experiences,” continues Singh, “as well as the technologies that work behind the scenes to ensure seamless and effortless interactions. We continue to transform our business through digital, and these additional mobile payment options are the latest enhancements we have added to our in-and-out-of-store customer experiences.”
Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.
Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneﬁts offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch. Get more information about Apples’ revolutionary Apple Pay here.
Source: 7-Eleven, Inc.
