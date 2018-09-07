“Goldman Sachs is finally jumping aboard the Apple Stock Express,” Brian Sozzi reports for TheStreet. “Weeks after being the first company to reach a $1 trillion valuation and on indications billionaire Warren Buffett has bought more of Apple’s stock, Goldman Sachs realizes it’s time to be more upbeat.”

“We also take this opportunity to eat our hat somewhat on our cautious stance this Summer and raise our 12-month price target to $240. We had expected worse iPhone X demand and some pullback in the stock – clearly neither of these two things happened,” said Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall in a note Friday,” Sozzi reports. “Similar to many around Wall Street at the moment, Hall is bullish on Apple’s services business and the potential to lift prices on upcoming iPhones.”

Sozzi reports, “The analyst has a neutral rating on Apple’s stock.”

