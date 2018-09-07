“When the iPhone X launched, it was such a drastic redesign it was great, but still similar to a first-generation product with a host of little frustrations that needed to be worked out over time,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “With iOS 12, Apple has done just that, finally making the iPhone X what it was meant to be.”

“There is a considerable speed improvement while unlocking the iPhone X with Face ID, and if it fails, a swipe up now will re-scan your face. It’s much more convenient in both regards,” O’Hara writes. “Family members can also now register multiple faces to unlock a single device.”

“The app switcher also was a point of contention. It required users to swipe up from the bottom to access, then hold on an app card until an X appeared in the top left corner before they could be closed,” O’Hara writes. “Speed, a common thread here in iOS 12, has increased when accessing the app switcher in the update, and apps can be force quit just with a simple swipe up, no longer requiring the hold.”

