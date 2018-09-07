“Facing ever-tightening competition, Apple Music has picked up the pace in the last few months,” Amy X. Wang reports for Rolling Stone. “After growing to 50 million subscribers, launching a music-publishing division and hosting a number of exclusive concerts and documentaries on the content side, the music-streaming service is now working on bolstering its offerings in one key area: data.”

“Apple Music, in a software update Friday to all users, is rolling out 116 ‘top 100’ numeric charts, which will display the top-streamed songs on Apple Music refreshed on a regular basis,” Wang reports. “In a demo to Rolling Stone, Apple Music executives showed how the charts — one global chart and a top 100 chart for every country in which Apple Music is available — are grouped together under the platform’s ‘Browse’ tab and have a similar visual appearance to that of playlists or albums. Each chart is updated daily at 12 a.m. PST.”

Wang reports, “Apple Music gave all of its subscribers access to the new charts feature on Friday, while broader updates to Apple’s software and hardware products are expected to be presented at the company’s September 12 event.”

