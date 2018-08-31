“For customers, ‘the iPhone is enormously underpriced’ compared with the utility it offers, he said,” Chiglinsky and Levingston report. “Berkshire has been piling more money into Apple, increasing that stake to 252 million shares as of June 30. The investment is worth more than $50 billion and makes Berkshire the third-biggest shareholder in Cupertino, California-based Apple, with a more-than 5 percent stake, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”
MacDailyNews Take: AAPL itself is enormously underpriced, as well.