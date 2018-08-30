“Yes, AirPods are clearly for playing music but you can rapidly choose where that audio comes from — and just what happens when you tap on the AirPods,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider.

“You can be listening to music moments after you first put AirPods into your ear and we may never get used to how great that is,” Gallagher writes. “However, just because they are designed so that you can pop them in and go, it doesn’t mean this is all they can do.”

“AirPods don’t have screens and they don’t have tangible buttons. But, the AirPods themselves and the charging case are replete with functions,” Gallagher writes. “You can edit touch controls so that a tap on your right AirPod plays the next track while a tap on the left one calls up Siri.”

