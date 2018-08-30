“You can be listening to music moments after you first put AirPods into your ear and we may never get used to how great that is,” Gallagher writes. “However, just because they are designed so that you can pop them in and go, it doesn’t mean this is all they can do.”
“AirPods don’t have screens and they don’t have tangible buttons. But, the AirPods themselves and the charging case are replete with functions,” Gallagher writes. “You can edit touch controls so that a tap on your right AirPod plays the next track while a tap on the left one calls up Siri.”
MacDailyNews Take: You know, we assign double-tap left AirPod to go back one track and double-tap right AirPod to go forward one track so we can easily move through our playlist while running with Apple Watch + AirPods only (no iPhone during runs), but every so often the AirPods just seems to lose these settings and revert to their default. We’re not sure why. The AirPods never lose power completely and they always go back into their case to recharge after each day’s run. We’re not sure what’s going on there. Any ideas?