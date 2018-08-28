“AirPort Express features a built-in AUX port that lets you wireless[ly] stream music to a connected speaker over line-in. The router has long been used as a solution for adding classic peer-to-peer AirPlay to traditional stereo systems, but there were no guarantees that AirPlay 2 would ever be supported,” Hall reports. “With AirPlay 2 support, you can AirPlay from iOS to multiple AirPlay 2 speakers including HomePod, Apple TV-connected speakers, Sonos, and other AirPlay 2 targets.”
“The firmware update needed is available through the AirPort Utility app on iOS and macOS (although the iOS version remains letterboxed on iPhone X),” Hall reports. “AirPlay 2 and Home support for AirPort Express works on both iOS 11.4.1 and iOS 12.”
MacDailyNews Take: AirPort Express gets a life extension!