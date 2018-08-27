“Apple has issued the latest round of betas for its milestone operating systems, with developers now able to test out the eleventh beta for iOS 12, and the ninth betas of macOS 10.14 Mojave and tvOS 12,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“New developer builds of the operating systems are available to download from the Apple Developer Center, or for devices already enrolled into the testing program, via an over-the-air update,” Owen reports. “The public beta versions are usually released within a few days of their developer counterparts”

“The eleventh developer beta for iOS 12 is build number 16A5365b, up from the tenth build which was 16A5364a,” Owen reports. “The ninth beta of macOS Mojave has build number 18A377a, whereas the eighth had build number 18A371a… The tvOS 12 developer beta is on its ninth build, bearing number 16J5360a. The previous eighth beta was build 16J5355a.”

