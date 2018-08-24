“iOS 12 includes several significant changes for iPhone and iPad including performance improvements, especially on older devices,” Hall reports. “ARKit 2.0 with shared experiences; refined search and sharing in Photos; more Siri access in third-party apps and Siri Shortcuts based on Workflow; updates to Stocks, Voice Memos, Apple Books, and Apple News; use management features including updates to Do Not Disturb, more manageable notifications, and Screen Time parental controls; Memoji in Messages; FaceTime between up to 32 users; and much more.”
Hall reports, “For a comprehensive look at all of the changes in the first iOS 12 betas, sit back and watch Jeff Benjamin’s 35-minute-long look at 100 new features in iOS 12.”
MacDailyNews Take: That was quick!