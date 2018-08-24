“Three days after the last iOS 12 beta for developers, Apple has released an updated build,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “iOS 12 developer beta 10 is now available. iOS 12 public beta 9 (same build) is also available.”

“iOS 12 includes several significant changes for iPhone and iPad including performance improvements, especially on older devices,” Hall reports. “ARKit 2.0 with shared experiences; refined search and sharing in Photos; more Siri access in third-party apps and Siri Shortcuts based on Workflow; updates to Stocks, Voice Memos, Apple Books, and Apple News; use management features including updates to Do Not Disturb, more manageable notifications, and Screen Time parental controls; Memoji in Messages; FaceTime between up to 32 users; and much more.”

Hall reports, “For a comprehensive look at all of the changes in the first iOS 12 betas, sit back and watch Jeff Benjamin’s 35-minute-long look at 100 new features in iOS 12.”

