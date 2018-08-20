“Cees Links – today’s general manager at Qorvo – was there. Cees & his team had been working for more than a decade on introducing WLAN technology to the masses, but without luck. After plenty of attempts, Apple finally came to Lucent and said they wanted to meet, giving Cees and team a week to show up in Cupertino,” Hetting reports. “‘Apple was looking for something different and new for their iBook laptop product, and Steve was very enamored by the idea of wireless connectivity for laptops. Looking back, it seems to me he had probably made up his mind even before the meeting,’ says Cees Links.”
“The world’s first Wi-Fi-enabled laptop was launched by Apple at MacWorld in New York City on July 21, 1999. Jobs demonstrated wireless Internet by walking about on stage with the laptop in his hand and – like a magician – passing the iBook through a hula hoop while the crowd cheered,” Hetting reports. “And the rest – as they say – is history.”
Some of us were at the Javits Center in 1999 (we actually designed our logo during those couple of evenings after Macworld sessions) and we witnessed Phil Schiller’s one giant leap for wireless networking:
