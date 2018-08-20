“McMullan is the president of Three Square Market, a technology company that provides self-service mini-markets to hospitals, hotels, and company break rooms. Last August, he became one of roughly 50 employees at its headquarters in River Falls, Wisconsin, who volunteered to have a chip injected into their hand,” Metz reports. “The idea came about in early 2017, he says, when he was on a business trip to Sweden—a country where some people are getting subcutaneous microchips to do things like enter secure buildings or book train tickets. ”
“A year into their experiment, McMullan and a few employees say they are still using the chips regularly at work for all the activities they started out with last summer. Since then, an additional 30 employees have gotten the chips, which means that roughly 80 of the company’s now 250 employees, or nearly a third, are walking, talking cyborgs,” Metz reports. “‘You get used to it; it’s easy,’ McMullan says. As far as he knows, just two Three Square Market employees have had their chips removed — and that was when they left the company.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Considering the way most people are about their privacy, thinking they are invisible or something (after all, Facebook still has over a billion users), we expect chipping to spread, not recede.
“Like it or not, it’s the next logical step. At first, it’ll even be optional. Welcome to a Brave New World. We’re surprised it hasn’t come sooner.” — MacDailyNews, July 24, 2017
SEE ALSO:
You WILL get microchipped – eventually – August 10, 2017
Wisconsin tech company to start microchipping their workers – July 24, 2017