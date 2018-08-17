“The right supply chain sources can have excellent information on designs and specs. But decisions around branding, marketing and price are not ones to which suppliers would normally be privy,” Lovejoy writes. “But let’s imagine for a moment that Digitimes is right, and the new 13-inch machine is indeed intended to be priced at $1199. That isn’t a viable replacement for the MacBook Air, because $999 is a hugely important psychological barrier.”
“But could Apple really keep churning out that MacBook Air as its entry-level machine? It doesn’t fit the design language of the current MacBook line-up, and it’s frankly a bit of an embarrassment for Apple still to be offering this machine in the face of today’s competing devices,” Lovejoy writes. “Price aside, the 12-inch MacBook is the perfect starter Mac… So here’s what might happen: Apple finally kills the MacBook Air, the entry-level 12-inch MacBook price falls to $999, and the rumored new 13-inch machine comes in at $1199.”
MacDailyNews Take: This would be great if it happens!
As we wrote earlier today: It’d be nice if Apple cleaned up their portable product line a bit. MacBook as the entry-level to mid-range (that could be loaded up build-to-order on the processor, RAM, etc. if desired) and MacBook Pro for the power users. Unless Apple has new design ideas and innovations, the “MacBook Air” is superfluous.
