“The rumor mill notched up a surprise today. We’ve long been hearing reports of Apple working on an entry-level 13-inch MacBook, and there has been speculation of a price in the $899 to $999 range,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “But a new report today suggested that the new machine could have a price tag of $1200 – and that paints a different picture entirely.”

“The right supply chain sources can have excellent information on designs and specs. But decisions around branding, marketing and price are not ones to which suppliers would normally be privy,” Lovejoy writes. “But let’s imagine for a moment that Digitimes is right, and the new 13-inch machine is indeed intended to be priced at $1199. That isn’t a viable replacement for the MacBook Air, because $999 is a hugely important psychological barrier.”

“But could Apple really keep churning out that MacBook Air as its entry-level machine? It doesn’t fit the design language of the current MacBook line-up, and it’s frankly a bit of an embarrassment for Apple still to be offering this machine in the face of today’s competing devices,” Lovejoy writes. “Price aside, the 12-inch MacBook is the perfect starter Mac… So here’s what might happen: Apple finally kills the MacBook Air, the entry-level 12-inch MacBook price falls to $999, and the rumored new 13-inch machine comes in at $1199.”

