“In addition to the new inexpensive notebook, the US-based vendor is also expected to unveil three new iPhones: one featuring a 5.8-inch OLED display, one with a 6.5-inch OLED display and one with a 6.1-inch LCD display in September. The 6.1-inch LCD model is expected to be the most price-friendly and the mainstream device,” Chen and Tsai report. “Apple is also expected to announce the launch schedule for its wireless charger AirPower for new iPhones during the conference with a price point at around $161-$193.”
“For the tablet, Apple reportedly has prepared two new iPad Pros: a 12.9-inch one and an 11-inch one, with the 11-inch iPad Pro set to take over the existing 10.5-inch iPad Pro,” Chen and Tsai report. “Starting the fourth quarter, Apple will have a total of four iPads available in the channel, the narrow-bezel ultra-thin 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pros; the 9.7-inch entry-level iPad and the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4.”
MacDailyNews Take: The naming question remains, will it be a “MacBook” or a “MacBook Air?”
It’d be nice if Apple cleaned up their portable product line a bit. MacBook as the entry-level to mid-range (that could be loaded up build-to-order on the processor, RAM, etc. if desired) and MacBook Pro for the power users. Unless Apple has new design ideas and innovations, the “MacBook Air” is superfluous.