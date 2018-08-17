“Apple is scheduled to roll out its entry-level MacBook series featuring Intel’s 14nm Kaby Lake processor in September’s product launch conference,” Monica Chen and Joseph Tsai report for DIGITIMES. “The model is expected to be priced at US$1,200, according to industry sources.”

“In addition to the new inexpensive notebook, the US-based vendor is also expected to unveil three new iPhones: one featuring a 5.8-inch OLED display, one with a 6.5-inch OLED display and one with a 6.1-inch LCD display in September. The 6.1-inch LCD model is expected to be the most price-friendly and the mainstream device,” Chen and Tsai report. “Apple is also expected to announce the launch schedule for its wireless charger AirPower for new iPhones during the conference with a price point at around $161-$193.”

“For the tablet, Apple reportedly has prepared two new iPad Pros: a 12.9-inch one and an 11-inch one, with the 11-inch iPad Pro set to take over the existing 10.5-inch iPad Pro,” Chen and Tsai report. “Starting the fourth quarter, Apple will have a total of four iPads available in the channel, the narrow-bezel ultra-thin 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pros; the 9.7-inch entry-level iPad and the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4.”

