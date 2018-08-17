“This fall is shaping up to be a pivotal one for Apple, and AAPL stock as the company tries to make a meaningful move above $1 trillion in market cap,” Moon writes. “Naturally there will be new iPhones, but Apple is rumored to be making some other big moves after the iPhone X’s 2017 launch was met with mixed results. The company also could open the floodgates across multiple product lines; if even half these new Apple products hit shelves for the holiday shopping season, the next Q1 report could be incredible.”
Here are 11 new Apple products to expect this fall – from sure bets to long shots:
• 2 New iPhone X Models
• A Big, Colorful, Affordable iPhone
• New Apple Watch
• New AirPods
• New iPad Pro
• AirPower
• MacBook Air Replacement
• New Mac mini
• Apple Studio Headphones
• Cheaper HomePod Smart Speaker
MacDailyNews Take: The longshots on the list beginning at “New Mac mini.”