“Apple has been on an incredible run over the past decade, shooting nearly 1,200% higher and becoming the first American company to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization,” Brad Moon writes for Kiplinger. “And when you look back at its meteoric rise, it’s unquestionably tied to a tireless march of blockbuster Apple products.”

“This fall is shaping up to be a pivotal one for Apple, and AAPL stock as the company tries to make a meaningful move above $1 trillion in market cap,” Moon writes. “Naturally there will be new iPhones, but Apple is rumored to be making some other big moves after the iPhone X’s 2017 launch was met with mixed results. The company also could open the floodgates across multiple product lines; if even half these new Apple products hit shelves for the holiday shopping season, the next Q1 report could be incredible.”

Here are 11 new Apple products to expect this fall – from sure bets to long shots:

• 2 New iPhone X Models

• A Big, Colorful, Affordable iPhone

• New Apple Watch

• New AirPods

• New iPad Pro

• AirPower

• MacBook Air Replacement

• New Mac mini

• Apple Studio Headphones

• Cheaper HomePod Smart Speaker

Read more in the full article here.