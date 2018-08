“Microsoft Office appears to be experiencing activation issues on both Mac and PC today, according to several user reports on Twitter,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “MacRumors also received emails from multiple readers affected.”

“At least some Office 365 subscribers who have attempted to use Word, Outlook, and other apps in the Microsoft Office suite have been prompted to reactivate their license, but the process fails to complete,” Rossignol reports.

“The issue appears to be affecting not only individual users,” Rossignol reports, “but businesses and universities and with enterprise licenses.”

