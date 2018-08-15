“Soros Fund Management LLC added Facebook Inc, Apple Inc and Twitter Inc, but trimmed stakes in Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc in the quarter through June, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday,” Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt report for Reuters. “The family office of billionaire George Soros also bought stakes in AT&T Inc, Chevron Corp and T-Mobile US Inc and divested stakes in eBay Inc, Nvidia Corp, Snap Inc and Paypal Holdings Inc.”

“Soros Fund Management also dramatically boosted its shares in BlackRock Inc – the world’s largest asset management firm, overseeing $6 trillion – by nearly 60 percent to 12,983 total shares in the second quarter,” Ablan and Hunnicutt report. “Other notable adjustments included paring stakes in Netflix Inc, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co, but raising its shares of Pandora Media Inc and Salesforce.com Inc.”

Ablan and Hunnicutt report, “Soros Fund Management took share stakes in Facebook of 159,200 class A shares during the second quarter and 54,500 shares in Apple.”

