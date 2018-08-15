“Upon closer examination, it becomes evident that Apple’s three primary growth levers are not created equal,” Cybart writes. “While some growth levers are at risk of slowing, others are still just getting started.”
Cybart writes, “There are three drivers behind Apple’s return to revenue growth: (1) iPhone. The average selling price (ASP) of iPhone is up $100 year-over-year. (2) Services. Apple is seeing strong revenue growth from the App Store, licensing, and AppleCare. (3) Wearables. Apple’s wearables platform is gaining sales momentum as Apple Watch and AirPods go mainstream.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Neil estimates that “in just three years, Apple Watch sales have exceeded 20 million units per year with a user base nearing 40 million.”
Not bad for a “flop,” huh?
