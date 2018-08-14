“Like we’ve seen in iOS 12 betas, many new welcome screens were added this time around, notably for the newly redesigned iOS-inspired Mac App Store and the freshly renamed Apple Books,” O’Hara reports.
“The biggest change, however, wasn’t an addition, but a subtraction. Group FaceTime, the upcoming update to FaceTime that would allow you to have calls with up to 32 participants, has been removed,” O’Hara reports. “This flagship feature is being delayed, and won’t show up until a later update to macOS Mojave and iOS 12.”
MacDailyNews Take: Not too much longer now!
