“Before my shift to using macOS as my daily work operating system, I was using a myriad of GNU/Linux platforms. Linux (as well as FreeBSD and OpenBSD, upon which macOS is built) provided me with easy access to the various open source software via a package manager,” Anthony Casella reports for iMore.

“Although macOS has the App Store, it’s not a repository of my favorite open source software (at least not in their raw unadulterated forms),” Casella reports. “Things like mplayer, wget, and gcc aren’t in the App Store and searching for or building the source code for a package can become onerous.”

“This is where Homebrew for macOS saves the day!” Casella reports. “Once installed on your Mac, you’ll have access to hundreds of open source packages ready for you at your fingertips. ”

