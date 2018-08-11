“Cook said in a conference call with investors last week that Apple was looking at whether Trump’s tariffs in a trade war with China would hit the company on the purchases it must make,” Reuters reports. “The New York Times reported in June that Trump told Cook that the U.S. government would not levy tariffs on Apple iPhones assembled in China.”
“Trump dined with more than a dozen business leaders earlier this week at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the president discussed his ongoing trade disputes with several countries, including Mexico, Canada, and the European Union,” John Bowden reports for The Hill.
“The president and his allies have fiercely defended the administration’s trade actions in the face of criticism from pro-trade Republicans,” Bowden reports. “‘Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that – and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the ‘piggy bank’ that’s being robbed. All will be Great!’ Trump wrote on Twitter last month.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully it was a productive dinner!