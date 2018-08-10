“This all sounded suspiciously like a number of other software products that (1) show up on a Mac, seemingly out of thin air, (2) offer to do one thing, but (3) might do something else,” Matthews writes. “So I deleted the app, took a look around in the usual places in the home folder (Application Support, Launch Daemons, LaunchAgents, Preferences) and Safari extensions, deleted what looked suspicious, and waited for the app to reappear.”
“Sure enough, it did,” Matthews writes.
How to remove Mac Auto Fixer here.
MacDailyNews Take: Be gone, Mac Auto Fixer!