“Despite making the hardware business look easy, Apple hasn’t always been incredibly successful in introducing new devices,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for Roughly Drafted. “But comparing its biggest hits with its worst misses helps to isolate a secret sauce that is driving demand for the company’s products globally.”

“The most apparent reason underlining the hardware success of iPod and iPhone (in contrast to the relative flops of Xserve and the Mac mini in the same decade) was that both of the former were tied to a content Store selling music, games and then software,” Dilger writes. “This allowed Apple to materially participate in the success of those platforms as their ecosystems grew (a factor that the Mac platform itself did not get at all until 2010).”

Dilger writes, “Pretty clearly, Apple’s platform-related Services are not just a way to extract some extra revenues from its existing hardware buyers (as clickbait content generators like to cynically complain), but a key value add that spurs initial hardware purchases and invites new buyers deeper into the Apple fold.

