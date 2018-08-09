“Apple rebranded its reuse and recycling trade-in program earlier this year as ‘Apple GiveBack,'” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac. “Now, customers buying new devices on Apple’s website can use a trade-in to instantly offset the cost.”

“Previously, using Apple’s trade-in program online meant shipping off your device and waiting for an Apple gift card or debit card with the corresponding value,” Potuck reports. “Now, ahead of its iPhone event next month, Apple has updated its website with a new GiveBack interface to make upgrading devices easier than ever.”

Potuck reports, “Located on the ‘Buy’ pages for all of its products, customers will now see a prompt and a link asking if they have a device to trade in.”

