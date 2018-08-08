“Our experiences online today seem, at times, much like life was probably like in the Wild West about 145 years ago,” Derek Erwin writes for Intego. “Today, online thieves are out to get as much from you as possible. And when you connect to the Internet, you’re vulnerable to malware and hackers — it simply does not matter what computer or operating system you’re using.”

“The latest trick up cybercriminal’s sleeves is a ploy utilizing a mix of social engineering and blackmail, a scam via email from someone claiming to have hacked your computer’s webcam and recorded your activities while you allegedly watched porn,” Erwin writes. “The email claims you downloaded their virus while watching porn, siphoning your contacts, and they threaten to send the video of you to all of your friends, family and coworkers — unless you pay a ransom in Bitcoin (BTC) digital currency. (We’ve seen demands of anywhere between $300 to $3,000 USD or higher.)”

“If you have received such an email, it’s important to know that you most likely have not been hacked,” Erwin writes. “But what if the scam email includes a password that you’ve used in the past? Should you be concerned? The answer is yes and no. No, you shouldn’t be concerned that your Mac was hacked and there is a video of you watching porn… Yes, you should be concerned that your password was leaked through a data breach… By adding a password that you either currently still use or have used in the past, the scammer is using a tried and true social engineering tactic to give you the impression that they know more about you than they mention in the email.”

