“Speaking at the ONC’s 2nd Interoperability Forum (via EHR Intelligence), Bloomfield said that Apple opted to support an open health data-sharing standard called Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) that notably won’t be final until the end of this year,” Horwitz reports. “FHIR aggregates a patient’s health data from multiple sources, then makes it easy for the user to store, view, and share the data.”
You as a user have complete control over who has access to the data. If you don’t want to share it, it won’t be shared. It stays private on your device until you decide to share it. — Ricky Bloomfield, M.D.
Horwitz reports, “As of this month, the iOS Health Records feature is supported by 77 different health systems representing hundreds of hospitals and clinics across the United States.”
MacDailyNews Note: To reiterate: Health Records data is encrypted on iPhone and protected with the consumer’s iPhone passcode. When consumers choose to share their health record data with trusted apps, the data flows directly from HealthKit to the third-party app and is not sent to Apple’s servers.
