“Apple’s initiative to enable iPhone users to securely access and carry their own medical records has continued to expand, as over 75 different health institutions are now supporting it — up from only 12 earlier this year,” Jeremy Horwitz reports for VentureBeat. “The company updated its list of medical partners ahead of a speech today by its Clinical and Health Informatics Lead Ricky Bloomfield, M.D., who offered insights into how the feature works for patients and providers.”

“Speaking at the ONC’s 2nd Interoperability Forum (via EHR Intelligence), Bloomfield said that Apple opted to support an open health data-sharing standard called Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) that notably won’t be final until the end of this year,” Horwitz reports. “FHIR aggregates a patient’s health data from multiple sources, then makes it easy for the user to store, view, and share the data.”

You as a user have complete control over who has access to the data. If you don’t want to share it, it won’t be shared. It stays private on your device until you decide to share it. — Ricky Bloomfield, M.D.

Horwitz reports, “As of this month, the iOS Health Records feature is supported by 77 different health systems representing hundreds of hospitals and clinics across the United States.”

