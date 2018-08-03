“The two laptops feature similar keyboards and sets of ports, but their performance, battery life, and heft set them apart,” Casey writes. “One is also much pricier than the other, which may make up your mind for you.”
“When you’re typing, the experiences on these MacBook Pros are more similar than different. Both machines feature Apple’s third-generation butterfly switches, which the company claims enable quieter typing, and teardowns suggest that these switches offer greater reliability,” Casey writes. “While the keys on both laptops are relatively shallow, the 15-inch MacBook Pro’s keys have a higher 0.7mm of travel, which is 40 percent more the 0.5mm travel in the 13-inch model.”
MacDailyNews Take: It depends on your criteria.
For our road Macs, small size and light weight are paramount, so we’re 11-inch MacBook Air and 12-inch MacBook users. Our powerful Macs are on our desks. So, obviously, we’d go with the 13-inch if we had to choose between the Pros.
If you like using one Mac everywhere, the 15-inch likely wins.