“While the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pro look super-similar to one another, some huge differences separate these machines,” Henry T. Casey writes for LAPTOP Magazine.

“The two laptops feature similar keyboards and sets of ports, but their performance, battery life, and heft set them apart,” Casey writes. “One is also much pricier than the other, which may make up your mind for you.”

“When you’re typing, the experiences on these MacBook Pros are more similar than different. Both machines feature Apple’s third-generation butterfly switches, which the company claims enable quieter typing, and teardowns suggest that these switches offer greater reliability,” Casey writes. “While the keys on both laptops are relatively shallow, the 15-inch MacBook Pro’s keys have a higher 0.7mm of travel, which is 40 percent more the 0.5mm travel in the 13-inch model.”



