“Apple CEO Tim Cook is no Steve Jobs in terms of innovation, but he’s managed to build shareholder loyalty as fierce as that of the company’s devoted user base, former Apple CEO John Sculley told CNBC on Friday,” Chloe Aiello reports for CNBC. “Apple likely wouldn’t be what it is today without Cook, Sculley added. ‘Steve Jobs created a loyalty with users that is unparalleled in the consumer technology world. What Tim Cook has done, he’s built a loyalty with shareholders,’ Sculley said on Squawk on the Street.”

“‘Tim’s not a product person, per se,’ the Apple co-founder Jobs once said about his eventual CEO successor,” Aiello reports. “Sculley said that may very well be, but Cook excelled in business, carrying the tech giant through the death of its charismatic leader to the historic $1 trillion valuation that Apple hit on Thursday.”

“Whereas Jobs cultivated customer loyalty, based on incredible products, Cook used the Apple reputation to build a ‘brilliant business model,’ Sculley said, adding that instead of inventing the best, new technology, Cook buys back stocks, hordes cash, and gives out dividends,” Aiello reports. “Sculley also praised Cook for really monetizing the services end of the business, which analysts expect to be a bigger and bigger revenue driver in the coming quarters and years.”

“Amazon is ‘valued as a growth stock, not a value stock the way Apple is, so you’re betting on Jeff’s brilliance to continue to open up new lines of business,’ Sculley said,” Aiello reports. “‘Bezos is the “best CEO in the world right now,’ Sculley said. ‘My bet would be the next one going over a $1 trillion is Amazon.'”

