“Ben Bajarin, principal analyst at Creative Strategies, a research group, estimates that Apple has sold 52.7 million watches and that is between $14 billion to $17 billion in revenues,” Om Malik blogs eponymously. “Bajarin estimates that Apple can log anywhere between $10 billion to $15 billion a year from Apple Watch sales.”

“I believe that calling it the Apple Watch does the wrist-bound wearable a disservice. Just as the iPhone was not really about the phone, the Apple Watch isn’t really about watch and time,” Malik writes. “However, if the iPhone was unlike any phone before, the Apple Watch sadly looks very much like how we think of wristwatches. From its screen to its straps, the watch takes its visual design cues from a century-old idea of a wristwatch. And yet, it is anything but.”

MacDailyNews Take: What’s “sad” about it? Malike doesn’t explain. Not everything needs to be “new” or “different” for the sake of being new or different. Some things were right a century ago and they desire to have their visual cues carried forward.

“The world today is about information streams, notifications that allow us to be connected and interact with the real world. The most irrelevant thing on the watch (like the phone on the iPhone) is the watch face. Apple, if anything should be spending more time and energy thinking about how to actually help grow the app-ecosystem and help develop apps and services that leverage time as a unit of attention,” Malik writes. “Like I said, time is on their side.”

