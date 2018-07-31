“The tech giant reportedly wrote a letter to the Cupertino, Calif. City Council on Monday detailing the ways it helps the local community through its investments, according to SFGate,” Reisinger reports. “The letter, which was written by Apple Vice President Kristina Raspe, discussed the company’s sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, among other contributions, according to the report. Apple also said that it would work with the city to continue its investments aimed at reducing congestion.”
“If it passes, big companies, including Apple, would be forced to pay $425 per employee in Cupertino,” Reisinger reports. “The tax, which is limited to companies with 5,000 or more employees, could be an expensive proposition for Apple, which has 13,000 employees at its Apple Park headquarters, alone.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Leave it to Cupertino City Councilman Barry Chang et al. to once again attempt to milk the golden goose.
Although they have a long history of doing so, Cupertino really should stop electing the mentally challenged.
Unfortunately, Apple’s now a sitting duck… er, goose for such obscene money grabs. After all, it’s not like they’re going to abandon their brand new $5+ billion glass doughnut, The Colossal Distraction, with its so-perfect-there-was-no-time-left-for-core-products door handles. Shortsighted Cupertino City Councilpeople could enact and ratchet up taxes on Apple ad infinitum if they so desire – and, obviously, they desire. Very much so. Other people’s money. To waste. As usual.
Should their latest tax grab attempt pass, we’re sure the Cupertino City Council will spend every cent on “reducing congestion.” (dripping sarcasm)
Moral of the story: Lease your office space, don’t own it, to always keep the threat of moving in your back pocket.
Apple and Apple employees already pay beaucoup taxes on everything from sales to income tax and they support every business in Cupertino from furniture and restaurants to real estate sales and contractors.
Years ago, Steve Jobs educated a Cupertino City Councilperson on taxes:
