“Apple is not too pleased with a new employer tax proposal, according to a new report,” Don Reisinger reports for Fortune.

“The tech giant reportedly wrote a letter to the Cupertino, Calif. City Council on Monday detailing the ways it helps the local community through its investments, according to SFGate,” Reisinger reports. “The letter, which was written by Apple Vice President Kristina Raspe, discussed the company’s sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, among other contributions, according to the report. Apple also said that it would work with the city to continue its investments aimed at reducing congestion.”

“If it passes, big companies, including Apple, would be forced to pay $425 per employee in Cupertino,” Reisinger reports. “The tax, which is limited to companies with 5,000 or more employees, could be an expensive proposition for Apple, which has 13,000 employees at its Apple Park headquarters, alone.”

