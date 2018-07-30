“Tim Cook made an appearance at Utah’s 2018 LoveLoud festival over the weekend, sharing a few thoughts with the crowd before introducing the band Imagine Dragons,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“LoveLoud is a music festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community,” Dormehl reports. “In his introduction, Cook said that those in the audience are a ‘gift to the world,’ and should not feel that they need to try and be, ‘what someone else thinks is normal.’ Cook then described himself as an ‘uncle, a sports nut, a CEO, a lover of the beautiful Utah outdoors, and a proud, gay American.'”

Dormehl reports, “In addition to speaking on stage, Cook also took pictures with people attempting the event, and signed autographs.”

