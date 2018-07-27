“Apple beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 5.10%. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings of $2.73 per share and revenues of $61.14 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 and $60.99 billion, respectively,” Zacks writes. “For third-quarter fiscal 2018, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $52.37 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of almost 15.3%. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained steady at $2.19 over the last seven days, reflecting year-over-year growth of 31.1%.”
“For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total iPhone units is pegged at 41.29 million,” Zacks writes. “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from iPhone is pegged at $28.65 billion.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple reports Q318 results on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at market close. Check our homepage right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT next Tuesday for the results.