“One visitor was George Fisher, the superstar CEO of high-flying Motorola. Their processors powered Apple and NeXT computers,” MacAskill writes. “He dropped a bomb that caught me completely by surprise: the Motorola 68000 line of processors we used was near its end of life because it had become too hard to cool.”
“I can’t explain why I couldn’t just chill and trust Steve, George Fisher and our engineers. Who was I to get so worked up over it? Steve called me at 11 one night to settle me down but I couldn’t let it go. I wanted to know what Intel was doing and everyone just shrugged. Steve had a philosophy of betting on technologies in the spring of their lives, not the autumn,” MacAskill writes. “The next day Steve held a meeting with our engineers and me where he punctuated the air dramatically with his finger and said, ‘This company will live or die by its choice to support the 88110.’ I don’t know what came over me. I said ‘die.'”
“That was the last word spoken in the meeting and I could tell Steve was mad. I was mad too,” MacAskill writes. “An engineer walked me to my office while saying it had been nice knowing me.”
