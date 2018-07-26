“Apple expanded Search Ads this week to markets in Asia such as Japan and South Korea, and across Europe in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain,” Laurie Sullivan reports for MediaPost. “The move increases the total number of countries to thirteen.”

“Search Ads, which target the keyword searches of site visitors, was initially introduced in the U.S app store in June 2016. Then in December 2017, the company introduced Search Ads Basic, a pay-per-install model, aimed at smaller app developers,” Sullivan reports. “Recent survey data estimates 70% of App Store visitors use search to discover apps, and App store searches drive 65% of all app reinstalls.”

“Search Ads became available to developers and marketers in the newly supported countries on Wednesday, but those campaigns will not begin running in the App Store until August 1,” Sullivan reports. “A recent Tune report found that by analyzing 3.1 billion global app installs from November 2017 to May 2018, brands boosted app reinstalls via Search Ads by 42% on average.”

