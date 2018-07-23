“You may have missed an all-new enterprise-focused feature woven inside of Apple’s all-new MacBook Pro – its new T2 chip which fundamentally enhances the security of these computers,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“The successor to the T1, Apple’s T2 chip enables secure boot and encrypted storage on the machine. It first appeared on the iMac Pro,” Evans writes. “It controls Touch ID (using a secure enclave), the Touch Bar and integrates numerous tasks which once required multiple controllers, such as the system management controller (SMC), image signal processor, ambient light sensor, and audio and SSD (solid-state drive) controllers.”

“What should be of most interest to enterprise users is that chips built-in support for on-the-fly encryption and secure boot,” Evans writes. “Secure boot will also verify the integrity of Boot Camp Windows volumes on a Mac.”

